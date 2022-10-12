George RR Martin Thinks House of the Dragon Should Get At Least Four Seasons

The hit television series House of the Dragon has been making waves with its superb storytelling and stellar star cast. The show – based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood – is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show chronicles the story of the Targaryen civil war with King Viserys Targaryen's children battling for control of the Iron Throne. Recently, in a blog post, the author himself expressed his love for the show but noted how a total of 40 episodes ( 4 seasons with 10 episodes in each) would serve justice to the meaty story that he wrote for the book.

George R.R Martin wrote in his blog post: “It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish.” He took note of the ‘time jumps’ in the series and heaped praise on the showrunner Ryan Condrol for handling the story with a deft hand. He also mentioned that he “loved loved loved” young Alicent (Emily Carey) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and the adult versions, and the actresses who play them as well. The older Queen Alicent was played by Olivia Cooke and the older Princess Rhaenyra was played by Emma D’Arcy. The 74-year-old author also noted that the cast of the show was “incredible” and that he “loved all of them.”

Additionally, R.R Martin also noted how he wished the series further explored the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra and Ser Harwin (who were shown to have an illicit relationship) and the marriage of Daemon and Laena, a political zeitgeist. The author heaped praise on Paddy Considine too— the actor who played Viserys I Targaryen. He mentioned that Considine portrayed him better than how he envisioned the character.

He went on to add: “Sunday’s episode, 'Lord of the Tides', was everything I hoped it should be. Kudos to Eileen Shim, the scriptwriter, to Geeta Patel, the director, to our incredible cast… and particularly to Paddy Considine, for his portrayal of King Viserys, the First of His Name.”

The first episode of House of the Dragon premiered in August this year.

