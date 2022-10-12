George RR Martin Says Paddy Considine Did a Better Job As Viserys Than the Character in The Book

Paddy Considine’s portrayal of King Viserys I is one of his standout performances so far. It is not only us who think the actor truly gave the performance of a lifetime. The author of The Song of Ice and Fire series, George R.R. Martin agrees with us. In Episode 8 of the HBO series House of the Dragon, King Viserys I dies. On his blog, the author was all praises for the actor.

He wrote, “The character he (Paddy) created (with Ryan and Sara and Ti and the rest of our writers) for the show is so much more powerful and tragic and fully-fleshed than my own version in FIRE & BLOOD that I am half tempted to go back and rip up those chapters and rewrite the whole history of his reign. Paddy deserves an Emmy for this episode alone. If he doesn’t get one, hey, there’s no justice. Meanwhile, I am going to give Archmaester Gyldayn a smack for leaving out so much good stuff.”

The Internet cannot agree with the author more. While there is no telling whether the Greens or the Blacks will take the Iron Throne, since the show is changing a few things, the Internet certainly wants Paddy to get the Emmys he rightfully deserves. Instagram is currently overflowing with posts praising (SPOILER ALERT!) the actor’s final episode as King Viserys. Many users have shared their favorite scenes from the episode. Check out some of the most heartwarming posts here:

Paddy also revealed in an interview with GQ Magazine that it took time for people to understand what he wanted to do with the character. But at the end of the day, his version paid off. The author sent a text message to him saying, “Your Viserys is better than my Viserys.” And he was grateful to Martin for trusting him.

King Viserys’ death in episode 8 is perhaps the most pivotal moment in the House of the Dragon series. The emotional episode allowed Paddy to showcase his diverse acting to the world, as he struggled to keep his loved ones from turning against each other. However, his death is going to mark the beginning of the civil war among the Targaryens. Fans are excited to see the Greens fighting the Blacks which will lead to the Dance of the Dragons.

