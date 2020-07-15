Georgia Cops Find Body of Woman on Railway Tracks, Turns Out to be a Sex Doll

It seemed like a major crime for Allenhurst, a town of less than 700 people in southeast Georgia. A female body was spotted by the railroad tracks. Liberty County deputies gathered at the scene and waited for the coroner.

It took a while before they realized the joke was on them: The corpse was actually a sex doll.

Detective Mike Albritton said officers found the female humanoid Tuesday afternoon, WSAV-TV reported. Under department policy, deputies can’t touch a dead body until the coroner arrives.

Once the coroner came to the scene, detectives began checking the body for injuries and immediately realized it was a sex doll. Detectives said it was anatomically correct, with realistic features and was fully dressed.

It’s unclear whether authorities will investigate. Albritton said he’s never encountered an incident like this.

This is not the first time that a mannequin has been mistaken for a dead body by cops. Earlier in May, a sex doll was mistaken for a dead body after it was found wrapped in a blanket and discarded by the side of a road in Queensland, Australia.

(With excerpts from AP)