Georgia Man Eats Weed, Woman Hides Drug Inside 'Body Cavity’ to Escape Cops During Stolen Car Chase

A pot-loving couple from Georgia tried to hide marijuana by eating it during a high-speed car chase with cops. Authorities informed that they found the duo engaging in extreme measures to destroy evidence on Sunday night. WAGA-TV reported that the 22-year-old passenger in the car was eating a bag of weed before the vehicle was overtaken by police authorities in the Atlanta suburb of Carrollton.

Brian Turner, 22, accused of eating pot had the company of 23-year-old driver, Whitney Bailey. The woman behind the wheel took a different approach than Brian as she allegedly hid marijuana in an unspecified “body cavity”.

A police spokeswoman told local Fox affiliate WAGA-TV that the female was later taken to a hospital to get rid of the marijuana from her body. The joint effort of the escaping duo to hide any evidence went up in smoke soon after, informed the police.

The chase began after the owner of a Nissan sedan reported to the police that he had loaned Bailey his car who refused to return it. To question the driver, the cops tracked and pulled over the car. Initially Bailey stopped, but immediately led police on a wild pursuit as she drove off. When officers approached the car and they saw Brian, who was sitting in the passenger seat, they found weed in his mouth and all over his clothes. The incident was caught on an officer’s dashboard camera. The footage shows Bailey driving in the wrong lane and running stop signs. Her speed on local winding roads went beyond 80-mph, authorities said. The chase finally ended when police officers boxed in the car and arrested the pair without further ado.

Both the suspects were busted and have been slapped with multiple charges. Whitney has been charged with felony theft as she stole the car from a friend. She is additionally accused of eluding a police officer, reckless driving and other traffic violations. Brian, on the other hand, has also been charged with theft. According to online records from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, he is also accused of wilful obstruction of law enforcement authorities and probation violation. The online records at the moment reflect that the couple was still being held without bond at the Carroll County Jail.

On an added note, when the accused couple were taken to the station and investigated, it was found that there were a few outstanding arrest warrants for both Brian and Bailey.