Georgian Man, Trying To Smuggle Boxes of Bees Out of Turkey, Detained at Border

You may have heard of people trying to smuggle gold in and out of a country. Sometimes, other prohibited items like drugs or other intoxicating substances are also smuggled. Now, imagine someone trying to smuggle out an entire swarm of bees. A similar incident has come to light in Turkey, where a man was carrying small boxes of bees wrapped around his body, trying to smuggle them out of the country.

According to a report in the Turkish media outlet Daily Sabah, a Georgian man, referred to as TB by the Turkish Ministry of Trade, wrapped 110 small boxes filled with bees on his body, each box containing 10 bees. He was carrying a total of 1100 bees and was trying to cross the Sarp border into Turkey. He possessed all the legal paperwork to cross the border and weirdly enough, even the X-Ray detectors did not detect anything.

However, border officials told Daily Sabah that they found TB’s behaviour suspicious and he looked visibly nervous. He was then stopped by anti-smuggling units of the customs directorate. They asked the man to lift his sweater and found 110 boxes taped around his waist. On further investigation, the officials were shocked to discover bees inside. There was one queen bee and nine other regular bees in each box. The failed attempt at smuggling led to his detainment.

According to additional information from the Hopa office of Turkey’s Chief Public Prosecutor, the unnamed individual was a Georgian national who was “between 45 and 55 years old.” The fate of the bees remains undisclosed at present.

