German Adhesive Company Lifts 17 Tonne Truck Using 3 Grams of Glue, Enters Guinness Records

The high-temperature-resistant glue was manufactured specially for the event by DELO, a small manufacturing company of industrial adhesives in Germany

Trending Desk

Updated:July 31, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Image credit: Twitter/Guinness Book of World Records
A German company has entered Guinness World Records after its super-strong adhesive held a 17-tonne truck in the air for an hour.

DELO, a small manufacturing company of industrial adhesives in Germany, set the record for the heaviest weight lifted with glue on 12 July 2019.

The high-temperature-resistant DELO MONOPOX was manufactured specially for the event.

Three grams of the glue were applied to an aluminum cylinder the size of a soft drink can on a crane which then lifted the truck successfully one metre into the air.

The entire weight was suspended for one hour on a bonded aluminum cylinder with a radius of just 3.5 cm.

“The one-component, heat-curing epoxy resins in this product group are known for their high strength and are used in the automotive industry and mechanical engineering,” according to Guinness World Records.

The Bavarian-based company was confident of breaking the record that had been broken seven times in 12 years.

The previous record holder, German Aerospace Centre, was able to lift 16.09 tonnes in September 2013.

600 Delo employees and two local politicians accompanied the official record attempt and an Official Adjudicator judged the event.

"We made it," said Sabine Herold, managing partner of DELO.

"The great result is an absolute team success, which also shows how we work every day. We don’t shy away from challenges and we know our adhesives can live up to extremes."

