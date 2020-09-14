German Ambassador to India Wishes Indians in Fluent Hindi on Hindi Diwas, Netizens Impressed

As India celebrates Hindi Diwas on Monday, Hindi speakers across the country have taken to social media to share their love for the language. One of the sweetest tributes, however, came not from an Indian but from a German diplomat.

Taking to the microblogging site, the German ambassador to India Walter J Linder shared a video of himself speaking fluent Hindi.

"Today is Hindi Diwas. How are you?" Linder said in Hindi. "My Hindi is not the best. But every day, I'm learning something new," he said. "One day, my Hindi will become very good. We will meet again that day," Linder concluded the video.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Linder wrote in Hindi, "Best wishes to all of you for Hindi Diwas! My Hindi is improving every day. I would like to wholeheartedly thank my teacher Prahlad Kumar for this. I am grateful to him. Have a nice day, everyone," Linder wrote.

The video has gone viral on social media with netizens showering a lot of love on Linder for his love for the Indian language. Many were also impressed by his skill and dedication to learn a foreign language.

@AmbLindnerIndia your Hindi speech is as good as mine, but my German is 0.001.👏🏻 https://t.co/fPE9TG4jlb — Chowkidar Abul Meghani (@Meghani) September 14, 2020

आपको भी आपकी हिन्दी के लिए शुभकामनाएँ!आपकी हिन्दी रोज़ सुधर रही है और मेरा बेटा जर्मन सीख रहा है। 😊भाषा ज्ञान का यही आदान प्रदान भारत और जर्मनी के रिश्ते को नित नई ऊँचाई पर ले जाएगा। 🙏 — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) September 14, 2020

Linder's Hindi teacher Prahlad Kumar also responded to the video and praised Linder's skill and dedication toward learning Hindi. He also praised the diplomat's progress.

आप बहुत लगन से हिन्दी सीख रहे हैंl आपको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ l https://t.co/Yjt7DZJiMa — Prahlad Kumar (@prahladkumar98) September 14, 2020

September 14 of every year is celebrated as Hindi Diwas. Hindi – the widely spoken language of India – has a rich legacy nourished by generations of writers and poets whose literary works will live on for centuries to come.