German Army Leaves Delhi after a 17-day Stay to Ensure Medical Aid for Covid-19 Patients

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has left India’s health infrastructure in shambles. Most cities, including the national capital have been immensely affected by it. Many people in the Delhi NCR region ended up losing their war against the deadly disease due to a lack of medical facilities. The situation has been so bad a good that a number of people who needed oxygen support could not even manage to procure an oxygen cylinder in time.

During these trying times, India’s friend Germany has been a huge source of help. Whether it be sending ventilators or powerful oxygen plants, the country has been doing all of it. In fact, a team of German Army medical fraternity had come to Delhi to ensure a smooth setup of equipment and provide help to the best of their abilities. The team stayed here for a period of 17 days and only left for their home country on Monday, May 17.

Late night farewell to our German Army medical team. 17 days help during worst peak of Corona pandemic in Delhi! On their flight home now…All want to come back post Covid! pic.twitter.com/73V48ACt4H— Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) May 17, 2021

Walter J. Lindner, German Ambassador to India, shared pictures with the team from the day they left for Germany. He also mentioned that the team is keen on returning to India once the COVID-19 situation is over. The German Ambassador to India has been closely monitoring all the help that is coming from his country. He in fact had visited the Oxygen Plant Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel DRDO Covid hospital premises as the same had come from Germany. Members of the German Army medical team were also present in order to ensure smooth functioning. Walter had inaugurated this Oxygen Plant on May 12.

Just a short stop-by at oxygen plant on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel DRDO Covid hospital premises. Plant running smoothly now in Indian hands. Every filled cylinder safes lives (here pics with LTC Abhishek & team plus Generalstaff Jürgen Thym & Head Technician Maik Dominiak) pic.twitter.com/4AGlndohlb— Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) May 14, 2021

German envoy Walter J Lindner inaugurated oxygen production plant at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid Hospital in Delhi pic.twitter.com/xLrcxWiuhJ— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

Apart from this Germany had also sent 176 ventilators to India, which reached Delhi on May 13.

#WATCH An aircraft from Germany carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 Oxygen cylinders from Finland & 10 Oxygen cylinders from Greece arrived in Delhi, early morning today pic.twitter.com/Q8f9WwIbM4— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has extended the lockdown till May 24 in an attempt to curtail the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The central government too took cognisance of the rising cases and made vaccination available for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1.

