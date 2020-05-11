BUZZ

German Cardiologists Sing Michael Kiwanuka’s 'Love & Hate' to Keep up Hopes amid Battle Against Covid-19

The doctors, dressed in their medical uniform, are sitting around an operation table with their equipment.

The exponential growth of coronavirus across the world has scared us to the core. The deadly virus has affected lives in the worst way possible, hindering daily routine of millions of people. Medical practitioners are at the forefront, working day and night to fight the disease.


In such a grave situation, a team of cardiologists at Germany’s München Klinik has come together for a medley, giving us hope in these tough times. The team sang the famous song Love & Hate by British singer Michael Kiwanuka. They tweaked the lyrics a little bit to give out a positive message of being together during the crisis.


The video, which has now gone viral, was shared on Facebook on Munchen Klinik’s page. The doctors, dressed in their medical uniform, are sitting around an operation table with their instruments.


The caption read, “To our friends in Italy, Spain, France, the UK, the US and all over the planet: this message goes out to you directly from the hard-working medical staff from Munchen Klinik. We are in this together! This virus can’t take us down! It can’t break us down, we will keep on fighting here, so let’s work together patiently and stay for us at home!”


The message which was shared in April has received lots of appreciation from people across the globe. A Facebook user wrote, “Thank you all for singing this song! We received a wonderful gift, it is so encouraging...”

Another user mentioned, “I was on that operating table 5 days ago. I am still here in hospital and everyone is really a hero!!!!”


Loading