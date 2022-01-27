German Circus Performer Falls 20 Feet to the Ground as Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong

In a horrific accident caught on camera, a stunt artist fell 20 feet to the ground after he slipped during a circus performance at the FlicFlac circus in Duisburg, Germany. The video, which seemed to be recorded by one of the spectators, showed circus performer and professional skater Lukasz Malewski failing to make a rollerblade leap to an elevated platform and then crashing to the ground. In the viral clip uploaded on YouTube, Lukasz is seen propelling from one side to jump onto a platform made at a height on the other end. Lukasz is wearing rollerblades. However, the jump went wrong when Lukasz failed to gain enough momentum with only his one leg reaching the platform. Despite making attempts to grab the platform, Lukasz soon lost his balance and came crashing 20 feet down to the arena.

Realising the mishap, one of Lukasz’s fellow stuntmen could even be seen trying to break his fall as he fell from the height during the live performance packed with audience.

According to a Daily Mail report, Lukasz was immediately taken to the hospital after the incident which took place on December 22, last year. Fortunately, Lukasz did not sustain any serious injuries but the crash left him with a fractured wrist. “It could have been much worse,’ he said. ‘I have bruised ribs, hip, shoulder. I felt like a car had hit me. But I’m fine, I’m alive,” Lukasz told Daily Mail.

Recalling the incident, a pro skater at the circus, Joe said that he was going upstairs to attempt his next jump when he heard a thud sound and realised that Lukasz had fallen. Reportedly, the circus had witnessed another incident in January when two men had sustained minor injuries after falling from a height during a performance.

Earlier in May last year, a circus mishap had taken place in Russia where a trainer was attacked by a circus lioness during a live performance. Reportedly, the animal had gone out of control and jumped on the trainer before biting him several times.

