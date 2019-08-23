Take the pledge to vote

German City Offers 1.1 Million Euros to Anyone Who Can Prove it Doesn't Exist

A German city that’s been the subject of a long-running online light-hearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn’t really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that’s true.

Associated Press

Updated:August 23, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
A German city that’s been the subject of a long-running online light-hearted conspiracy theory claiming it doesn’t really exist is offering big bucks to whoever proves that’s true.

Officials in Bielefeld said Wednesday they’ll give 1 million euros ($1.1 million) to the person who delivers solid proof of its non-existence.

They said there are “no limits to creativity” for entrants, but only incontrovertible evidence will qualify for the prize.

The idea that Bielefeld doesn’t exist was first floated by computer expert Achim Held, who posted the satirical claim on the Internet in 1994 in an effort to poke fun at online conspiracy theories.

It soon became a widespread joke, and people around the world had begun to doubt Bielefeld's existence. However, in 1999, town officials were forced to put out a press release which emphasized that the town indeed existed.

However, here-s the truth - Bielefeld is actually the 18th largest city in Germany and has a population of more than 340,000 people. Safe to say, IT DOES EXIST.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel once jokingly cast doubt on the existence of Bielefeld, which is allegedly located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) west of Berlin.

(With inputs from AP)

