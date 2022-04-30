German City to Let Women Swimmers Go Topless in Public Pools After Gender Identity Row

Soon, not only men but women too will be allowed to swim topless in public pools in the German city of Goettingen. This will make it the first place in Germany to enable female swimmers to not cover their upper body, according to Daily Mail. The move came after a gender identity dispute in one of the swimming pools in the city. A swimmer at a local pool was asked to cover up. The swimmer protested saying that they identified as male. However, the individual was expelled and was later even banned from the pool.

Following the incident, the sports committee of Goettingen in Lower Saxony, central Germany, recommended that all swimmers be allowed to go without top in indoor and outdoor pools of the city.

Initially, the committee has allowed female swimmers to take a dip topless on weekends only starting from May 1. The decision will be implemented through a test phase which will last until August 31.

After witnessing the gender identity row at the pool, the local authorities sought a roadmap to deal with such situations. They brainstormed and came up with the idea to create windows where all swimmers can bathe regardless of their gender identity.

Reacting to the decision, some local residents have said that it does not go far enough. They highlighted that equality should not be limited to just weekends. The local authorities, meanwhile, said that the weekend rule was necessary so that the swimming lessons of school-going children are not affected.

Public nudity is considered a petty offense in Germany which has a nudist tradition. Nudity near beaches and in nature is tolerated and hardly anyone bats an eye there. The country also has a nudist movement known as FKK (Frei-Körper-Kultur which translates to free body culture.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.