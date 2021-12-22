German Groom, Russian Bride Exchange Vows According to Hindu Customs in Gujarat

A German groom, a Russian bride and a village in Gujarat, what could have possibly brought all of them together? The love, of course. The Sarvodaya village in Gujarat was a witness to this special wedding of a German, Chris Muller, with Russia’s Julia Ukhvakatina, according to Hindu rituals.

According to a report in The Times of India, the groom Chris Muller belongs to an affluent family in Germany but has given up his luxurious lifestyle in search of spirituality and has been residing in India for the last few years. After selling his luxury car, he travelled far and wide and has been to almost every continent on earth, and finally settled down in the subcontinent. He met his wife, a Russian woman named Julia Ukhvakatina and the two underwent spiritual training together.

They met Lalabhai Patel, who organised a wedding for them in his village. The bride and the groom, dressed in traditional Hindu finery, performed all the rituals including Saptapadi (seven rounds around the fire). The rituals were all supervised by the family of Lalabhai Patel. They even had a Ganesh Puja and also a Haldi ceremony.

Unfortunately, the parents of the two could not attend because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the two gathered blessings from the Patel family and all the others, who had gathered there to watch the couple get married. There was a Garba function after the wedding was over.

Muller is the founder and CEO of Spirito UG and Inner Living Pvt. Ltd. that promote mental and spiritual well-being. His organisations often conduct workshops on yoga and meditation.

