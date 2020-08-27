German Man Cuts Off His Ears to Make His Head Look Like a Skull, Spends Over £6,000 on Tattoos

Some people are fond of tattoos, they get it etched on the neck, hand or back. Some undergo surgeries to make themselves more attractive. Taking things to a new extreme, however, is a tattoo addict in Germany who got his ear removed last year and kept it in a jar to make his head resemble a skull.

This was not the first time 39-year-old Sandro had grabbed eyeballs for his bizarre body art. Known as Mr Skull Face on social media, the social media sensation has spent more than £6k (4,42,799.40 INR) on body modifications.

A resident of Finsterwalde, Germany, Sandro has had forehead and back-of-the-hand implants and also has tattoos covering his face. He is now planning to have the tip of his nose removed and his eyeballs tattooed.

As per reports, Sandro's interest in extreme body modifications developed in 2007 when he saw someone on TV who had spikes implanted in their head.

He accepts that making such extreme changes to his appearance has had effects on his job and relationships. Sandro said that his friends and family consider him a "sick freak", but he does not care. He wants people to accept him for who he is and not just the way he looks.

"My appearance has had a huge impact on my chances of getting a job because a lot of companies are still very conservative and prefer to go with the flow,” Ladbible quoted Sandro as saying. He added that because of his looks he has had difficulty finding relationships as it scares most people off. But, he added that most people also find his look interesting.

"If people stare I really don't care. If someone says something like you are a sick old man then I will answer with thank you for the compliment,” he revealed.