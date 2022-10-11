German Man Sets Guinness World Record With His Crazy Collection of 1,519 Rotating Puzzles

Florian Kastenmeier is living every Rubik’s cube lover’s dream. Over the years, he has built the most impressive and largest collection of rotating puzzles. At the moment, he is at the count of 1,519 puzzles of all shapes and sizes, setting a world record. Guinness World Record featured Florian, 40, on their YouTube channel where he introduced the internet to his eye-popping collection. He invited the followers to take a peek at his collection, showing the smallest, largest, and a shelf full of favourite cubes. Florian also unboxed a special package filled with cubes featuring Bob Ross, Harry Potter, Kingdom Hearts, and even Rick and Morty. The Rubik’s Cube lover also answers the burning question of the Internet, “How much is the collection worth?” Check out the video here:

The Internet was astonished by the collection. Many remarked that Florian’s collection is a dream for every cuber. While they were impressed and elated that a cuber got a Guinness World Record, they were also a little jealous. Several commented that they or people around them thought their collection was grand. But it was not even touching the 200 cubes limit. A user commented, “This is what my wife thinks my collection looks like on a shelf. I have 5 cubes by the way.”

A few had a better question for Flo. “The real question is how much money did this take?” they asked. Another user was so amazed by the World Record holder’s skills, they had a new proposal. “He solved the final boss… Give him the Rubik’s Impossible!” the user commented.

According to the Guinness World Record official website, Flo has an entire room in his house in Mindelheim dedicated to his puzzles. Though he thinks the room is getting too small for his ever-growing collection. However, this doesn’t deter him from the search of the rarest and most interesting pieces with his wife and his children. His family and friends are also supportive of his hobby. They toasted to Flo’s achievement of being named in the Guinness World Records 2023 book.

When asked about his record title, Flo answered, “It’s incredible. A great feeling. Knowing that you’ve achieved something that nobody had done before you is incredible.”

Amongst his collection, some of the most grand puzzles include the Rubik’s Cube from the very first production line, made in Hungary in 1977; House shaped cubes; Fruit shaped cubes; and even branded Rubik’s cubes from Mercedes, Disney and Harry Potter.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here