German Man Smashes 68 Baseball Bats in a Minute, Makes it to Guinness World Record

Muhamed Kahrimanovic, a German man, has made it to the Guinness World Record after he smashed 68 baseball bats in a minute. Kahrimanovic accomplished the feat on the TV show Guinness World Records Superstar held in Milan, Italy. Kahrimanovic’s miraculous strength has earned him the title of ‘hammer hands’.

In the video posted by the Guinness World Record, Muhamed Kahrimanovic is seen fervently hitting the bats. He shatters the bats in no time. A person standing near Muhamed helps by rolling the bats and without any rest, Kahrimanovic tears them apart. Although there were a few bats that posed a challenge for the 63-year-old as he smashed them twice or thrice.

Watch the video here-

After winning the battle, Kahrimanovic said, “I broke the hardest record. I smashed 68 baseball bats in one minute. The audience cried, it was an incredible feeling.” He further stated that this record was held by a Japanese man who broke 65 bats with his foot. Muhamed Kahrimanovic earlier had the record to smash 55 bats per minute. Hence, he managed to surpass the record of the Japanese man and set his record.

The video posted has received more than 40,000 views with millions of subscribers praising Muhamed Kahrimanovic. A user wrote, “Be honest, if we saw this guy at the store, I’m pretty sure none of us would be thinking, “I’ll bet he holds the world record for most bats broken in a minute.” He’s an absolute beast.’

While another laughed out loud and penned, “Doctor: Well this is odd. Your left hand is perfect, but the right one has the worst case of carpal tunnel syndrome I’ve ever seen!”

This is not the first time Muhamed Kahrimanovic has set a Guinness World Record. He has already won a dozen records. Earlier, this 63-year-old man broke his record by smashing 148 coconuts in a minute. He cracked the coconuts with a single hand and at a single strike.

