German Man Who Has Four Children with Sister Fights to Make Incest Legal

A German man who has four children with his sister has appealed to repeal laws that ban their relationship. 44-year-old Patrick Stuebing met his sister, 37-year-old Susan Karolewski, when they were 22 and 15 respectively. The Daily Mail reported that two of their children live with disabilities. Stuebing has been imprisoned earlier for committing incest, and now he wants his country to ban laws that outlaws his relationship. He had taken his case to the European Court of Human Rights with a plea that Germany should join countries like France and Japan and legalise sex among relatives. However, his appeal was turned down by the court. Stuebing has vowed to fight nevertheless.

Stuebing and Karolewski had an abusive childhood. After his father attacked him with a knife when he was three, Stuebing was adopted by another family through the state. Karolewski was born later in the same family as her parents were getting divorced. Her mother was an alcoholic who abused her children. They had six other siblings who died, a few due to disabilities.

When Stuebing was 18, he decided to find his biological family. He tracked them when he was 22. His mother, who was alive at that time, asked him to move into 15-year-old Karolewski’s room. The mother and another sibling passed away a few months later. Stuebing and Karolewski grew close and started sleeping with each other. At 16, Karolewski gave birth to a disabled child who was taken into care.

Last year, incest legality grabbed headlines in France after publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson. According to a report in Reuters, French president Emmanuel Macron said on his Twitter account that France needs to adapt its laws to better protect children from sexual violence and he had asked the justice minister to chair a consultation aimed at quickly making legislative proposals. “We will go after the aggressors," Macron said.

