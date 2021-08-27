German Model Attacked by Leopard During Photoshoot, Probe Underway

A 36-year-old model received severe injuries after she was attacked by a leopard during a photoshoot in Germany. Jessica Leidolph, the model, was rushed to a special clinic by helicopter for treatment after the incident on August 24. She reportedly received severe injuries on her head during a shoot in the enclosure of two leopards — Troy and Paris — at an animal shelter in eastern Germany. Now, the German police are investigating the incident and the focus is on the owner of the leopard involved in the attack.

The owner of the animal shelter in Nebra in the state of Saxony-Anhalt of Germany reportedly runs a retirement home for show animals.

Leidolph, who describes herself as an animal lover, on her website owns a horse, cats, pigeons and parrots. She had voluntarily entered the enclosure of the leopards in Nebra. The authorities are clueless about who arranged the photoshoot and who was filming Leidolph.

According to a BBC report, she underwent a successful operation. However, doctors said that she will still have scars on her head.

On August 25, a German public health officer visited the compound where animals were kept. The officer went there to verify whether the animals were being adequately kept and if the facility met regulatory standards set up by the government. People can keep big cats “under certain conditions" as per the laws in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

Now, the German Police are investigating the animal owner on the “suspicion of negligent bodily harm.” According to reports, the animal handler was owning the leopards since 2019 and had an experience of 20 years as an animal trainer.

The local authorities are also investigating the attack. Refuting the claims that leopards were running away from their enclosure, Steven Muller-Uhrig, spokesman for the Burgenland district asserted that “there is no danger to the population".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here