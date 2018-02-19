GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
German Orchestra's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Has Got Karan Johar Cheering

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:February 19, 2018, 12:18 PM IST
Photo credits: Dharma Productions
It's almost been 20 years since Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the blockbuster romance Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and thanks to its cult status, the movie still holds the power to create buzz on social media every now and then.

Karan Johar who represented and led the Indian delegation at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival (Feb 16-18) was delighted after listening to a German chamber orchestra that played the title track "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

Johar then took to microblogging site Twitter and expressed his happiness.

He quoted the video and wrote, "Was so excited and honoured to see this!!!!! #KuchKuchHotaHai"




Here's the video:



The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) earlier participated at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Karan Johar who represented Indian cinema along with filmmakers such as Jahnu Barua and Shaji Karun at the Film Festival was a proud man.

“I am having a great time. This is a fantastic coming together of people and exploring possibilities of what we can do with Europe. This is like the beginning of a new era in cinema. I am glad that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is supporting the cause with CII to make sure that we have this kind of global interaction,” Karan told IANS.

Berlin posers!!! @psbhumi ❤️😍

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on



Johar is currently working on an ambitious war drama with Varun Dhawan in the lead.




The film is expected to a mega cinematic experience with a big cast and some of the biggest name making an appearance. Though a love story at heart, the focus will be on revenge and action this time. Talking about the new venture Karan told DNA, "Rannbhoomi is Shashank’s colossal and ambitious imagination to attempt a hat-trick with Varun and Dharma Productions.”

