German Shepherd Thrown into River to Drown Finally Gets New Home after Year of Recovery

A dog that was thrown into a freezing river with a rock tied around its neck has recently found a new home. In January 2020, Bella, the German Shepherd dog, was rescued by Jane Harper when he saw her almost drowning in England’s River Trent. She was being weighed down by a large, heavy rock attached to her leash. He leaped into the freezing cold water and rescued the dog. The dog was transferred to an RSPCA facility to recover from the near-death experience.

After 15 months of rehabilitation, the dog has finally found a home of her own. On March 31, she was adopted by a retired couple living in South Derbyshire. The elderly couple, 79 years old Maggie Mellish and 70 years of Charlie Douglas are described as a ‘perfect match’ for Bella as they have owned shepherd-type dogs before and have the time and skills to give her the attention she needs. They came forward to rescue and adopt Bella following a TV appeal.

As per the report in Mail Online, the couple was horrified by what has happened to Bella. On meeting Bella, they realised what a great striking personality she is and perfect for them. While talking to SWNS, Mellish revealed that they were a family of three shepherd-type dogs over the last 30 years and really love them. They also added that they had lost their rescue dog two years ago, and their daughter’s dog Flame this year. Their daughter Clare Lusher has encouraged them to apply for adopting Bella.

Bella will officially move from Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham with her forever family on Thursday.