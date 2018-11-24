English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
Gone in 49 minutes.
Image for representation purposes only.
If they ever plan on making Gone in 49 minutes, a German teenager would be the top contender to play the lead.
High on adrenaline and with a fresh driving license in his pocket, an unnamed teen in Germany managed to lose his license almost immediately after passing the driving test.
"Some things hold for eternity... some not even an hour," wrote German Police on its Facebook page and informed that the 18-year-old was returning from his successful driving test after he was caught by a police speed trap. The teen was clocking 95km/h in a 50km/h (30mph) zone in the town of Hemer.
The teen was accompanied by four friends when he erred and the regional police in Märkischer Kreis speculated that he was trying to impress them, BBC reported.
Not only did he lose his license, but the teen has also been slapped with a hefty fine (€200) and his probationary period as a new driver has been extended from two years to four.
The teen has also been barred from driving for at least the next four weeks and will only get his license back after completing requisite training.
"Some things hold for eternity... some not even an hour. Just 49 minutes ago, a 18-Year-old driver was able to look forward to his new # Then he got into a laser measurement of the police #hemer. With 95 at allowed 50 km / H![sic]," wrote Polizei NRW Märkischer Kreis on Facebook.
Here's the viral post:
