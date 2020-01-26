Take the pledge to vote

German Woman in 'Relationship' With Plane for 6 Years, Plans to 'Marry' Boeing 737-800

After being in 'relationship' for five years only through the airport windows, Michele got to kiss and even stand on one of plane's wings back in September 2019.

January 26, 2020
A German woman is all ready to "marry" the love of her life, a 737-800 Boeing plane she fondly calls 'Schatz' - the German word for darling, who she met 6 years ago.

Upon meeting the love of her life, Michele Köbke, who hails from Berlin, Germany, fell in love with the aeroplane's wings, winglets, and thrusters, reported The Sun.

After being in "relationship" for five years only through the airport windows, Michele got to kiss and even stand on one of plane's wings back in September 2019.

But now she wants to take the relationship with the 40-tonne jet to another level and turn her third meet with the Boeing into a wedding affair.

According to reports, Michele plans to "marry" the 737-800 in Amsterdam in March 2020 in what she wants to be an intimate ceremony.

"The time in the hangar was the most beautiful moment of my life and when I was with him, we enjoyed our time together, we kissed and I caressed him," the daily quoted her as saying.

"I wouldn't want to put on a white dress, but dress really smartly with black trousers and a black blazer."

While Michele has only managed to meet her lover twice, she cradles its components at night.

“It’s like a normal relationship, we have relaxing evenings together and when we go to bed, we cuddle and fall asleep together."

According to report, although 30-year-old German's friends and family are on-board with their "relationship", Michele's family is not interested in meeting her 'Schatz'.

The relationship that Michele is involved in with the aeroplane is called object sexuality or objectophilia wherein an individual has a romantic or sexual attraction towards inanimate objects.

In the past, several persons have been documented in relationships with fences, amusement park rides, teddy bears, etc.

Meanwhile, Michele is a saleswoman by profession and collects aircraft parts as a hobby and dreams to be an aircraft mechanic one day.

