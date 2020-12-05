German Woman Leaves $7.5 Million to Her Neighbours as Inheritance after Her Death

Residents of a community were shocked to have unexpectedly inherited property and stock worth $7.5 million (approximately over Rs 55 crores), after the death of an elderly neighbour in Central Germany.

Renate Wedel was married to Alfred Wedel, and lived in the Weiperfelden district of Waldsolms in Hesse since 1975, as per a statement from Waldsolms district. Described as 'successful' and 'active' on the stock exchange, Alfred, died in 2014, and Renate, who was receiving care in a nursing home in Frankfurt since 2016, died in 2019 aged 81.

According to a local media outlet Hessenschau, the district said Renate had bequeathed her bank balance, shares and valuables in April this year. The original heir was Renate's sister who already died.

The news has shocked the authorities, as reported by Heesenschau, their local mayor Bernd Heine said, "I thought at first, this is simply not possible, something was not quite right" reports CNN.

The community is obligated to use the inheritance which is valued to be approximately $7.5 million for "community facilities and infrastructure."

Another property in Weiperfelden, was inherited by the municipality after the initial inheritor declined to accept because of the cost of maintaining the house. The person declined because residents' contributions were due for work on a local road as well.

The community of Waldsolms posthumously thanked the Wedel couple for the inheritance and stated that they will deal with it very responsibly, develop their community for the good of all and keep an honorable memory of the couple who left behind such a huge sum for them.

Mayor told the local newspaper Heesenschau that the money would be used for building cycle paths, buildings, and a kindergarten while the local residents also have shared their ideas and suggested the inheritance be spent on an outdoor pool, public transportation and facilities for local children.