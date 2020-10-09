German Woman Shocked after a Chinese Mitten Crab Casually Walks into Her Home Uninvited

A German woman was left crabby after a delinquent crustacean decided to nonchalantly walk into her premises without so much as asking. Police in southern Germany say a woman got a shock while airing out her home when a 25-centimetre (10-inch) Chinese mitten crab scurried in from the terrace through the open door.

Freiburg police said Thursday that they received a call reporting the unwanted home invader in the nearby town of Unterlauchringen, near the Swiss border, the previous morning.

Before they arrived, police say, the woman captured the crustacean by putting an upside-down garbage can on top of it.

Officers were able to put the crab into a container and then take it to a local veterinary clinic.

The invasive species, native to Asia, is now found in many rivers in Germany, and the woman’s residence was not far from the Rhine, though the Chinese mitten crab has never been reported in the area before. They’re not considered dangerous.

This is not the first time that a woman has been shocked by uninvited inmates at her home.

Earlier in July, a French woman received the shock of her life recently when she returned to her flat after months of staying away due to the coronavirus lockdown, only to find her home taken over by 'mutant potatoes'.

The woman, Donna Porée, a student and resident of Caen, France, had bought a bag of potatoes from the store in March. But as the country went into lockdown to protect citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic, Donna locked up her flat and went over to live with her boyfriend in the other end of town.

Upon returning to her flat in June, Donna was shocked to find that the potatoes had taken over. It seemed that the potatoes in the bag had sprouted shoots. Several tall pink shoots broke out of the bag containing the potatoes and shot up the walls.

The shoots even broke through the joints of the furniture in Donna's flat.

(With inputs from Associated Press)