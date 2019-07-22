German Woman Tries to Buy Audi Car with 'Monopoly' Money, Gets Busted

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Germany for her brazen attempt to buy a €15,000 (over Rs 10 lakh) car with low-quality fake currency notes.

It didn’t take employees long to detect the fraud as the fake banknotes had been printed on a cheap inkjet printer using regular printing paper, reports Oddity Central.

The unnamed woman walked into the car dealership in Kaiserslautern city last Monday wanting to buy a used 2013 Audi A3.

After inspecting the car, she took it for a test drive, but left the car dealership’s staff bemused by paying a waddle of €50 and €100 bills that “looked more like Monopoly money than actual currency.”

In fact, one employee told German media that he was so taken aback by the woman’s brazen attempt to con them that he asked her if she wanted to play Monopoly or buy a car.

He called the police after realizing that the woman was serious about going through the purchase.

“We have experienced plenty of scam attempts before, but so far no one has been this brash,” the employee told NOZ. “I just asked her incredulously if she wanted to play Monopoly.”

Police later found a regular inkjet printer loaded with uncut fake bills printed on regular sheets of paper, as well as €13,000 worth of fake euros, at the woman’s home in the nearby city of Pirmasens.

According to Germany’s Federal Criminal Police (BKA), counterfeiting money is punishable by at least one year in prison.

“If the perpetrator acts professionally or as a member of a gang involved in a counterfeiting operation, then the imprisonment period is not less than two years,” the law states.