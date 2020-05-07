BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

German 'Zombie Hunters' Held with Weapons while Trying to Enter Sweden during Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter/@Gigg77)

(Image credit: Twitter/@Gigg77)

The report added that the vehicle had ‘Zombie Response Team’ written on the passenger door and even a threatening phrase at the back, which read: 'Infected People Will Be Shot'.

Share this:

Border police in Sweden caught hold of a vehicle full of weapons while trying to enter the country. The vehicle belonged to a couple from Germany, who was moving to Sweden during the coronavirus pandemic, reported Swedish news portal SVT News.

The couple had arrived at Malmo in Sweden through a ferry in March. The report added that the vehicle had ‘Zombie Response Team’ written on the passenger door and even a threatening phrase at the back, which read: “Infected People Will Be Shot”.

Swedish customs officials took the vehicle under its wings and had it searched. The vehicle was carrying rifles, pistols, teargas guns and canisters, a slingshot, several shock devices and a couple of crossbows.

Upon interrogation, the couple has said that they did not have any plans of shooting zombies. “They were moving to Sweden and packed up parts of their household goods, including these [weapons] items,” said prosecutor Michelle Stein.

The report further said that the German couple thought that “they did not know that permission was required to bring it into the country”.

The duo is currently going through the procedure of prosecution for trying to import weapons that require permits, reported SVT News.

The news spread like fire on social media platforms and people quickly linked it to the zombie apocalypse in movies and pop culture.

One Reddit user wrote, “Wrong apocalypse guys”, while another replied, “I dunno, this is the closest the “it’s a hoax” people have been to making sense. If watching pandemic horror films, has taught me anything it is that pandemics are always cover-ups for zombies”.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading