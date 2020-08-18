Germans Protest Against Slaughter of Wild Boar That Went Viral for Stealing Sunbathing Nudist's Laptop

A wild boar has become the talk of the town days after a picture showing it stealing a laptop of a nudist bather and the man chasing it went viral on the Internet.

A person, named Adele Landauer, present at the spot clicked pictures and uploaded it on Facebook. In the pictures, the man can be seen in bare-bottomed pursuit of the boar named Elsa and her two piglets.

The boar later abandoned the laptop at Teufelssee lake in west Berlin, probably after realising that it was not edible.

The woman in her post revealed that the man laughed after seeing his pictures and gave permission to her to make it public on social media.

Now, reports have surfaced suggesting that the authorities in Germany are planning to kill the boar.

“They phlegmatically forage in broad daylight over the grass looking for food wherever there are bathers. They have lost all sense of shyness,” Katja Kammer, the head of the forestry office in the district of Grunewald told the broadcaster RBB.

Katja added that they would have to be “withdrawn as a matter of priority”, which according to media reports means they would be killed.

This announcement has sparked protests. The campaigners have demanded that the boar’s life should be spared.

Thousands of protesters have signed a petition on Change.org calling for the wild boar to be saved, according to Mirror. Campaigners even gathered outside the forestry commission's office.

Wild boars are regularly culled by licensed hunters in Berlin and the rest of Germany to keep numbers down and to fend off diseases such as African swine fever.

Every year, 1,000 to 2,000 wild boars are shot in Berlin.

They often venture into residential areas looking for food, as appeared to be the case during the incident last week, and have been known to attack humans.