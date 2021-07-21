Viral Photo of 'F** You Greta Thunberg' Sticker on Drowned BMW is Not Real

Parts of Western Europe and including Germany have been facing deadly floods in the past week and amid rescue efforts, several images of people trying to get to safety or of houses and vehicles submerged underwater have emerged on social media. But amidst all this, a particular image has been also doing the rounds on the internet. The image shows a BMW half submerged in water and while this can be a pretty relatable photo in case of a deluge as severe as this, what was unusual was a sticker on the back windshield of the car. It read ‘F**K YOU GRETA.’

Greta here is presumed to be teenaged Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and the viral image suggested it was possibly put up by someone holding some pretty strong feelings on anti-climate activism.

But despite the image going crazy viral, it is FAKE. A report in CNN says that the original photo was indeed taken in Germany by photographer David Young and published by the German tabloid Bild, but the vehicle did NOT have a windshield sticker, and definitely nothing profanity laden was there.

Posts such as the one below have gone viral across many social media platforms.

Reports say that such explicit laden anti-Greta Thunberg stickers do exist have often are sported behind vehicles in Europe too.

Social media users on twitter also confirmed that the image is fake and the sticker has been digitally superimposed on the car.

The sticker is not there. Same car, other angle. pic.twitter.com/5uJbBKmq8k— f_stiebeling (@f_stiebeling) July 16, 2021

On Twitter, the fake image when shared now is also getting a ‘manipulated media’ tag just below it.

Europe has been facing some wild weather conditions in the past couple months. After record high temperature clocked by the mercury some weeks back, countries in Europe are now grappling with floods that have left scores of people dead. heavy rainfall over the last few days that caused rivers to breach their banks and saw sewage systems struggle to cope with excess rainfall. Germany accounted for the majority of the deaths, with a toll of over 150 while Belgium listed close to 30 dead with many still missing.

The death toll from floods in Germany reached 169 on Tuesday, local officials said, bringing the total number of deaths in Europe to at least 200.

