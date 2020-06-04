'Get off the Grass!' Australian PM Told to Move on During Press Briefing

Sydney: A media conference by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to announce a new stimulus package briefly turned comical on Thursday when he and reporters were told by a homeowner to get off a newly reseeded lawn.

Morrison travelled to a housing construction site in Googong, 28km (17 miles) south of Canberra to announce his government would spend nearly A$700 million ($480 million) to support an Australian construction sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

But as he spoke about the package supporting the "Australian dream" of home ownership, he was interrupted by a local resident.

"Can everyone get off the grass please," an unnamed local shouted at Morrison and the travelling press contingent. "Come on, I've just reseeded that."

Morrison quickly obliged, giving the man a thumbs up and an "all good".

The Internet is in awe of the person who asked the Om to get off the grass.



‘Get off the Grass!’ Sums up the new housing stimulus program!! https://t.co/BRZ32z27Mc — James Stacey (@James_Stacey_) June 4, 2020

this dude who tells the PM to get off the grass is my new favourite person pic.twitter.com/PNdbGjZp4F — shoshana || שושנה (@TheTonightSho) June 4, 2020

Only in Australia can a bloke yell from his front door “get off the grass can ya? I’ve just re-seeded it!” followed by the PRIME MINISTER replying “no worries mate all good, we will step back” God bless 🇦🇺 — m i s s y (@__MissyMoo) June 4, 2020

“Hey guys, I’ve just re-seeded that!”



Aussie homeowner interrupts PM telling people to get off his grass.



This is excellent. The Thick Of It... Down Under 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/uHzES6smyt — Tom Boadle (@TomBoadle) June 4, 2020

(With Reuters inputs)