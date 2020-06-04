BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Get off the Grass!' Australian PM Told to Move on During Press Briefing

File photo of Australian PM Scott Morrison.

File photo of Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Morrison was at a housing construction site in Googong to announce his government would spend nearly A$700 million to support an Australian construction sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 3:45 PM IST
Share this:

Sydney: A media conference by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to announce a new stimulus package briefly turned comical on Thursday when he and reporters were told by a homeowner to get off a newly reseeded lawn.

Morrison travelled to a housing construction site in Googong, 28km (17 miles) south of Canberra to announce his government would spend nearly A$700 million ($480 million) to support an Australian construction sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

But as he spoke about the package supporting the "Australian dream" of home ownership, he was interrupted by a local resident.

"Can everyone get off the grass please," an unnamed local shouted at Morrison and the travelling press contingent. "Come on, I've just reseeded that."

Morrison quickly obliged, giving the man a thumbs up and an "all good".

The Internet is in awe of the person who asked the Om to get off the grass.

(With Reuters inputs)


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading