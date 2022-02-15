'Get Tested, Wear Masks During Sex': Thai Govt Advises Couples on Valentine's Day

Days before Valentine’s day this year, the Thai government issued a warning for couples regarding safe sexual activity and encouraged them to take a number of steps to avoid spreading and or catching COVID-19 this Valentine’s Day. The number of cases of coronavirus in the South-East Asian tourism hub has increased by almost twofold in the past fortnight.

According to The Straits Times, a set of warnings was issued by the Thai government to encourage couples to practise safe sex. The warnings included wearing masks during sex and avoid face to face sexual positions. Along with this, the government advised couples to get antigen tests before indulging in sexual intercourse to prevent passing on the virus to their partner.

Health authorities have expressed concerns this February 14 that the cold may worsen the coronavirus situation while encouraging people to follow the guidelines. “Covid isn’t a sexually transmitted disease, but catching Covid is possible through close-contact breathing and exchanging saliva," said director Bunyarit Sukrat of Bureau of Reproductive Health.

On Valentine’s Day, couples get married in Thailand. This day is celebrated as an auspicious day for tying the knot, which makes this a matter of concern for the Thai government.

Additionally, Thai politician Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha urged the public to convey their love through video calls or by following the provided safety measures when they go outside to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Not just that, he also suggested sending presents, maintaining social distancing, as well as sharing supportive advice to one another.

The Thai government believes that their citizens will show their love and unity by caring for one another and is confident that they would cooperate to subdue the pandemic together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.