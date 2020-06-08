BUZZ

'Get Well Soon Kejriwal': Prayers Pour in after Delhi CM Develops Fever, Cough amid Covid-19 Scare

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a digital press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Kejriwal will be taking Covid-19 test tomorrow.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be taking Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning as he developed fever and cough. He started showing fever symptoms from Sunday evening.

Kejriwal has isolated himself after doctors advised him to wait for a day before taking the test. He has cancelled all the meetings for the day. Over the last few days, the AAP convenor had attended a few meetings and had also been to the Delhi Secretariat.

As the news of Delhi chief minister showing Covid-19-like symptoms surfaced, people wished him good health and recovery. People took to social media to express their concern for CM’s health.




