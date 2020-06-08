'Get Well Soon Kejriwal': Prayers Pour in after Delhi CM Develops Fever, Cough amid Covid-19 Scare

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be taking Covid-19 test on Tuesday morning as he developed fever and cough. He started showing fever symptoms from Sunday evening.

Kejriwal has isolated himself after doctors advised him to wait for a day before taking the test. He has cancelled all the meetings for the day. Over the last few days, the AAP convenor had attended a few meetings and had also been to the Delhi Secretariat.

As the news of Delhi chief minister showing Covid-19-like symptoms surfaced, people wished him good health and recovery. People took to social media to express their concern for CM’s health.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 8, 2020

Sir, pls take care of yourself. We hope you recover soon. @ArvindKejriwal #TakeCareAK — Vikas Yogi (@vikaskyogi) June 8, 2020

Wishing CM @ArvindKejriwal a speedy recovery. — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) June 8, 2020





News coming of @arvindkejriwal ji being unwell.



Get well soon, prayers for your speedy recovery Kejriwal ji — swadeshi mojito (@desimojito) June 8, 2020

Millions of prayers are there with Kejriwal !!

Mafia Kings - AK will be back soon & roaring #TakeCareAK pic.twitter.com/mixwrl3nRZ — Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) June 8, 2020

GET WELL SOON MR. KEJRIWAL, PRAYER FOR YOUR SPEEDY RECOVERY — L.K (@MyNameIs_Lokesh) June 8, 2020

Just read about @ArvindKejriwal’s symptoms.#TakeCareAK



Get well soon. And come back stronger as you always do. — Dr. Safin (@HasanSafin) June 8, 2020

@ArvindKejriwal our prayer to God please God help to Arvind kejriwal get well soon. — Anil Sharma (@NewHope5372) June 8, 2020

Worrying news coming in. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly isolated after cold and cough symptoms. Will be tested for #COVID19 tomorrow.@ArvindKejriwal plz get well soon🙏

Prayers🙏 — Gauraav Sainii (@GauraavSainii) June 8, 2020

Millions Millions prayer with Kejriwal !!#TakeCareAK — Rajkumar Meena (@ErRajkumarMeena) June 8, 2020

Sending prayers to Kejriwal ji to defeat the disease and recover quickly — Kamalika (@WritesKayBee) June 8, 2020



