'Get Well Soon': Kolkata Man Texts His Relatives for 'Slut-Shaming' His Mother Over Red Lipstick

No matter how gorgeous or alluring red lipstick looks on women, the colour often faces certain stereotypes, may be it is seen as too bold a statement. Pop culture also has its fair share of blame in this stereotype as it habitually shows women in negative roles wearing red lip colours, apart from a huge bindi and of course the prominently winged eyeliner.

But a 25-year-old man from Kolkata decided to not put up with these notions about a colour adorned by women. He brazenly sent a message to his relatives who 'slut-shamed' his 54-year-old mother for putting on red lipstick.

Pushpak, who has always shared a penchant for makeup, took to social media to narrate his story while sporting dark-kohled eyes with red lips. “My mother, a woman of 54 years, got slutshamed, by some of our nearest relatives, for wearing red lipstick at a family get-together. So yesterday, I sent all of them this picture with a 'Good morning. Get well soon.' message.”

Holding a red lipstick, the young man expressed his disgust over the fact that most of these relatives have children who are otherwise “woke” on social media and it baffled him how all of them remained silent while his mother was being insulted for her choice of make-up.

Speaking to News18, he said, “Lipstick, or any make up item to me is just an extension of our personality. We apply them to make us feel good. A long patriarchal history has somehow morphed the idea of 'makeup' as a whole.”

Adding further to his post, he said, “Here I am, a man with a full face of beard and a red lipstick. Here I am, standing up for all the mothers, sisters, daughters, non males and all the women who have had to suppress their desires because of the toxicity of an insecure society.”

On the other side, the young social media strategist highlights how men have been using makeup since thousands of centuries and it's nothing ‘ground-breaking’. “We have always been here doing the same thing, it's you (society) who have refused to acknowledge us.”

Addressing all his fellow social media brothers, Pushpak urged all his fellow social media brothers to stand up for the women they know and love in their own ways, particularly in times when they are being bullied and vilified for what they wear and believe in.

“It felt liberating and empowering to do it myself. Standing up for our loved ones is something we all should do not because we have to but because we need to,” said Pushpak.