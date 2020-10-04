'Get Well Soon': Odisha Artist Dedicates Sand Art to Trump, Melania; Wishes Speedy Recovery from Covid

Famous sand artist Sudarsan has once again created a sand sculpture of US President Donald Trump and his wife the First Lady Melania Trump to wish them a speedy recovery from coronavirus.

The colourful sand sculpture was created by Pattnaik on Odisha's Puri beach and he also wrote a message on it for both of them that read 'Get Well Soon'.

The artist, as with all his earlier sand sculptures, shared this one on Twitter.

Wishing President @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP a speedy recovery and good health. My SandArt with message “Get well soon “ at Puri beach in india. pic.twitter.com/ADgfUrVD6C — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) October 3, 2020

The tweet has been retweeted by many and has received over 3500 likes.

Us President Donald Trump who was diagonised with coronavirus was moved to a military hospital and went through a 'very concerning' period on Friday. On Saturday, Trump said he will be "back soon" to finish the presidential election campaign. He had shared updates regarding his health through Twitter.

"I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again," Trump said.

Trump's physicians on Saturday had said that the President was doing well even as they declined to give more details on his health and say how high his fever went and whether he ever needed supplemental oxygen.

Trump is getting a five-day course of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir and got a large dose of an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment meant to rev up his immune response, his doctors said.

“We are going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you're gonna call it and we're gonna beat it soundly,” he added.

"We're maximising all aspects of his care," attacking the virus in multiple ways, said White House physician Dr Sean Conley. "I didn't want to hold anything back if there was any possibility it would add value to his care."

The US President is at a high risk of health-related complications from coronavirus due to his age and clinically obese physical condition.