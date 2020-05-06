BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ghana Pallbearers Take a Break from 'Coffin Dance' to Thank the Medics Fighting Pandemic

Screengrab from the video.

Screengrab from the video.

Dressed in white suits and faces covered with masks, the band members applaud the doctors and say, 'You are working hard to take care of everyone. Remember, stay our hope.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Share this:

As the world grapples with Covid-19 crisis, the Ghana coffin dancers have expressed their gratitude to the doctors at the forefront of the mammoth task of battling the pandemic situation.

“From NANA OTAFRIJA to all the Doctors & Medical Workers in the world,” read the caption of the video uploaded on Instagram by one of the band members.

Dressed in white suits and faces covered with masks, the band members applaud the doctors and say, “You are working hard to take care of everyone. Remember, stay our hope.”

The doctors and health workers are the only hope for the world right now as the world faces an invisible danger, while the scientists are racing against time to make a breakthrough to create a vaccine for the contagious virus.

The six pallbearers carrying a coffin and dancing, know as Ghana coffin dance, has lately become a popular meme template. The dancing Ghana coffin dance dating back to 2015 recently went viral and was adapted to scores of memes. In Ghana, it is believed that dancing with the coffin at the funeral brings joy to the soul of the deceased.

Cops in several Indian cities have resorted to the popular Ghana coffin dancers meme to convey the same message that the repercussions of stepping out could even prove to be fatal.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres