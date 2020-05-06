Ghana Pallbearers Take a Break from 'Coffin Dance' to Thank the Medics Fighting Pandemic

As the world grapples with Covid-19 crisis, the Ghana coffin dancers have expressed their gratitude to the doctors at the forefront of the mammoth task of battling the pandemic situation.

“From NANA OTAFRIJA to all the Doctors & Medical Workers in the world,” read the caption of the video uploaded on Instagram by one of the band members.

Dressed in white suits and faces covered with masks, the band members applaud the doctors and say, “You are working hard to take care of everyone. Remember, stay our hope.”

The doctors and health workers are the only hope for the world right now as the world faces an invisible danger, while the scientists are racing against time to make a breakthrough to create a vaccine for the contagious virus.

The six pallbearers carrying a coffin and dancing, know as Ghana coffin dance, has lately become a popular meme template. The dancing Ghana coffin dance dating back to 2015 recently went viral and was adapted to scores of memes. In Ghana, it is believed that dancing with the coffin at the funeral brings joy to the soul of the deceased.

Cops in several Indian cities have resorted to the popular Ghana coffin dancers meme to convey the same message that the repercussions of stepping out could even prove to be fatal.