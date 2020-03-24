'Ghar Ka Khaana': Zomato Has an Advice to Eat Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown

As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors, multiple services across India too have been shut following the lockdown imposed by the government across several states in a bid to arrest the spread of the virus.

The government has snapped most of services excluding groceries, health and other emergencies for ten days starting March 22 to March 31. Amidst such a situation even restaurants have been advised to shut down till March 31 after the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) sent out an advisory to it members.

It's also viewed that the step has been taken to reduce contacts of any kind and to practise healthy eating and encourage people to stay at home.

Reflecting upon the situation, restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Zomato took to Twitter to share it's "this week's top recommendation", preaching how we should avoid having outside food during the lockdown. The post showed a restaurant named 'Ghar ka khaana' which is open 24*7 and 0 kms away. It even has a five star rating!

this week's top recommendation 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/PXTg5e0rbV — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) March 24, 2020

The post instantly reminded people of how food at home is one's ultimate rescue! Netizens shared memes and jokes depicting how it's a win-win situation for the mothers who never get tired of reminding us the importance of 'Ghar ka khaana.'

Yesterday I ordered 2 pizzas from zomato.1 for me and 1 for the delivery boy, the look on his face was priceless when I gave it to him and said "ek tumhare liye" He gave it back to me saying “yeh kachra aap hi khao, main to ghar ka khana khaunga,the look on my face was priceless. — Vikas Nainani (@nainani_vikas) March 24, 2020

Moms right now pic.twitter.com/GaqHzCViSH — SEA MAN (@SeaaaaMannnn) March 24, 2020

My Mom to me-:



"Paneer, bhindi laughing in background* pic.twitter.com/GKJFN2mrWv — Slog Sweep (@Midwicket_Drive) March 24, 2020

Earlier, Zomato had launched the Contactless Delivery option on its platform, for any meal orders that one may place, as part of their response to the Coronavirus outbreak.