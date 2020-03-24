English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Ghar Ka Khaana': Zomato Has an Advice to Eat Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

It's also viewed that the step has been taken to reduce contacts of any kind and to practise healthy eating and encourage people to stay at home.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Share this:

As the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has forced people to stay indoors, multiple services across India too have been shut following the lockdown imposed by the government across several states in a bid to arrest the spread of the virus.

The government has snapped most of services excluding groceries, health and other emergencies for ten days starting March 22 to March 31. Amidst such a situation even restaurants have been advised to shut down till March 31 after the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) sent out an advisory to it members.

It's also viewed that the step has been taken to reduce contacts of any kind and to practise healthy eating and encourage people to stay at home.

Reflecting upon the situation, restaurant aggregator and food delivery service Zomato took to Twitter to share it's "this week's top recommendation", preaching how we should avoid having outside food during the lockdown. The post showed a restaurant named 'Ghar ka khaana' which is open 24*7 and 0 kms away. It even has a five star rating!

The post instantly reminded people of how food at home is one's ultimate rescue! Netizens shared memes and jokes depicting how it's a win-win situation for the mothers who never get tired of reminding us the importance of 'Ghar ka khaana.'


Earlier, Zomato had launched the Contactless Delivery option on its platform, for any meal orders that one may place, as part of their response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story