‘Ghar Se Nikalna Nai’: Math Teacher’s Parody Song on Coronavirus is Going Viral

The message from the medical fraternity and the Governments, both state and central has been loud and clear – stay at home so that you can avoid contracting the novel coronavirus and stay safe.
India, who is currently in the midst of a 21-day lockdown, is set to continue with it through April to help flatten the curve.
Taking off from that a young Math teacher Poojan Sahil brought out his guitar and camera once again (the last most recently being during the Shaheen Bagh protests) with a message; and some very hard hitting observations – all this with a nice tune to go alongside!
Sahil, starts off with, “Ghar Se Nikalna Nai, Thoda bhi chalna nai, Covid ka Hai Yeh Keher.”
The young teacher goes on to list out a couple of very basic to-dos that will help the situation before once again asking everyone to follow the diktat of staying indoors.
Listen in!
"Thaali bajayi, batti jalayi. Doctors ki PPE phir bhi na aayi"— poojansahil (@poojansahil) April 11, 2020
Full song: https://t.co/2s8iV1hRTM#PehleHealthCare pic.twitter.com/UKucIewoT0