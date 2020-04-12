‘Ghar Se Nikalna Nai’: Math Teacher’s Parody Song on Coronavirus is Going Viral

The message from the medical fraternity and the Governments, both state and central has been loud and clear – stay at home so that you can avoid contracting the novel coronavirus and stay safe.

India, who is currently in the midst of a 21-day lockdown, is set to continue with it through April to help flatten the curve.

Taking off from that a young Math teacher Poojan Sahil brought out his guitar and camera once again (the last most recently being during the Shaheen Bagh protests) with a message; and some very hard hitting observations – all this with a nice tune to go alongside!

Sahil, starts off with, “Ghar Se Nikalna Nai, Thoda bhi chalna nai, Covid ka Hai Yeh Keher.”

The young teacher goes on to list out a couple of very basic to-dos that will help the situation before once again asking everyone to follow the diktat of staying indoors.

Listen in!