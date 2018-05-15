GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
2-min read

'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi': These Before and After Memes Have Taken Over the Desi Internet

Fresh new meme for your soul.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:May 15, 2018, 9:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi': These Before and After Memes Have Taken Over the Desi Internet
Image and caption credits: @haramiparindey | Twitter
A new "comparison" meme has sent the Internet users across India into a frenzy.

Taking inspiration from a previous trend-- "If You Don't Love Me At My", this "before and after" meme works on the lines of how people get out of their houses and turn into a completely different version of themselves in the process.

Of course, there's a Bollywood touch to this.

The lyrics of "Ghar se nikalte hi" from 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hain, recently popularised again by Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, have been incorporated to this meme to perfection.

Don't get the drift?

Here you go:


















































Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You