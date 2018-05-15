English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi': These Before and After Memes Have Taken Over the Desi Internet
Fresh new meme for your soul.
Image and caption credits: @haramiparindey | Twitter
A new "comparison" meme has sent the Internet users across India into a frenzy.
Taking inspiration from a previous trend-- "If You Don't Love Me At My", this "before and after" meme works on the lines of how people get out of their houses and turn into a completely different version of themselves in the process.
Of course, there's a Bollywood touch to this.
The lyrics of "Ghar se nikalte hi" from 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hain, recently popularised again by Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, have been incorporated to this meme to perfection.
Don't get the drift?
Here you go:
Also Watch
Taking inspiration from a previous trend-- "If You Don't Love Me At My", this "before and after" meme works on the lines of how people get out of their houses and turn into a completely different version of themselves in the process.
Of course, there's a Bollywood touch to this.
The lyrics of "Ghar se nikalte hi" from 1996 movie Papa Kehte Hain, recently popularised again by Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik, have been incorporated to this meme to perfection.
Don't get the drift?
Here you go:
😹😹😹😹😹
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/fjDocSDjMc
— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) May 13, 2018
*Indian Girl specially Delhi Girl*
Ghar se Kuch dur
Nikalte hi Chalte hi pic.twitter.com/5IkERqEcoA
— bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 13, 2018
Dressing Kuch Dur
Room se
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/kfJR3TQeYH
— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/Oo7ZAJWVq6
— Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/5lmdpDi9Rw
— Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) May 13, 2018
Crease se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/UF0oE2Ph4H
— Bade Chote (@badechote) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/adEuS5hzKu
— Rishabh (@jokebazz) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/kmqEYQpp59
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 13, 2018
salary Kuch Din
Milte Nikalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/RU4tG9pcd6
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 13, 2018
This summer heat I tell you 😝
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/p89D5dgZyx
— Deepen (That LOL Buddhu) (@lolbuddhu) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi..#BengaluruTaffic pic.twitter.com/rlIbR9dSkf
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) May 14, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/XM8yqr3IMX
— Manish Waghela (@iManishWaghela) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/qtRrFWEksd
— TheKidFromSpaceX🚀 (@ShutUpSuneil) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/OvTfnz7Rxp
— Thanos Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch Dur
nikalte Chalte
hi.. hi.. pic.twitter.com/y3NnIVuWBr
— Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) May 13, 2018
Ghar se Kuch door
Nikalte hi Chalte hi pic.twitter.com/5Hoog6KfYf
— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) May 13, 2018
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honor 10 First Impressions Review: An AI Camera Phone to be Reckoned With in 2018
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- Censor Board Institution Needs to be Abolished, Thrown in the Garbage, Says Unfreedom Director Raj Amit Kumar
- Virat Kohli Scales Mount 500 for Record Fifth Time in IPL