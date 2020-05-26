BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Gharial Travels for 61 Days to Reach West Bengal from Nepal, Rescued in Hooghly

(Image credit: Twitter/ @WTI)

(Image credit: Twitter/ @WTI)

The Wildlife Trust of India could identify the animal due to its unique markings near the tail.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
As the world stays under an ensuing lockdown, a gharial swam for 1100 kms from Nepal to West Bengal and was caught in a fisherman's net in the Hooghly district.

According to a report in the New Indian Express, the rare and endangered animal was released in the Rapti River, a tributary of the Gandak or Narayani, as it is known in Nepal and then after 61 days it surfaced in West Bengal.

The Wildlife Trust of India could identify the animal due to its unique markings near the tail and an one of its biologists, who is presently working on the Gharial Recovery Project in the Gandak River, came across the images of the gharial on social media and immediately contacted his counterpart in Nepal.

Bed Bahadur Khadka, from the Gharial Conservation and Breeding Center in Nepal’s Chitwan National Park, recognised the reptile and confirmed that it was indeed released from there.

“The possible route it took was Rapti- Narayani / Gandak – Ganga – Farakka – Hooghly River,” said the website.

However, the reptile was later released after being rescued.


