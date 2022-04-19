Ghaziabad Man Tries to Jump off Balcony after Tiff with Wife, Family Members Pull him Up

A man from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh tried to jump off the balcony of his house allegedly after a quarrel with his wife. He was saved after his family members saw him. A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet. The clip features the man hanging from the first-floor balcony of a two-storey building. A few men, who seem to be his family members, are seen holding his hand and trying to pull him up.

The incident occurred in Ikram Nagar of the Loni area in Ghaziabad. The man’s wife had also informed the police upon witnessing him hanging from the balcony. Fortunately, the family members gathered on the first floor and managed to pull him up. Sharing the video on Twitter, civil servant Gurmeet Singh wrote that after a quarrel with his wife, a man tried to commit suicide by hanging himself from the balcony. The tweet said that fortunately, people pulled him up and saved him, reported India Times. However, the tweet has now been deleted, but it managed to get quite some attention on the internet.

The video has drawn mixed reactions on the social media platform. While some were shocked by the clip, others came up with a backup story. Take a look at the video here:

https://twitter.com/NELiveTV/status/1515627935918878721

Earlier, in February, a video of a Faridabad man doing exercises, by hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor of a building, had gone viral on social media.In the clip, a woman’s voice is heard in the background, who says, “Exercise kar raha hai (he is exercising).”

https://twitter.com/viralvdoz/status/1493289855232937987

The clip had recorded more than 4K views on Twitter. From questioning the man’s mental health to making funny remarks, people came up with a variety of reactions.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.