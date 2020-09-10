Ghaziabad Residents Panic After 'Dead Body' Found on Roadside. Then the Sleeping Man Woke Up

In a strange incident, which one would otherwise consider distressing, a man was found lying on the roadside covered in a white sheet in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

The person appeared dead to the onlookers at the first look that was bound to create panic. A body covered in a white sheet lying on a roadside wouldn't mean otherwise they assumed.

Soon, a crowd had gathered around the scene. The traffic was disrupted and the police arrived at the spot. As it turned out, the man, assumedly homeless, was taking a good sleep. He then woke up to find the crowd and the police around him.

Soon a video clip of the incident started making rounds on social media.

Watch the video here:

A man sleeping on road side was mistaken as dead body caused panic in Ghaziabad...लोग चैन से सोने भी नहीं देते. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UPMbeK9Csr — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 8, 2020

The 29-seconds clip shows several bikers stopping to get a view of the body which lay still. The crowd swelled gradually.

As the man woke up from his sleep, a policeman can be seen making a call, likely informing someone about the commotion that had just unfolded and resolved right in front of his eyes. The man then arranged his sheet and prepared to leave the scene.

The video that has gone viral has been viewed by over 82 thousand Twitter users so far and has been retweeted more than a thousand times. It has attracted hilarious comments.

One comment read, “Perhaps white colour bed sheet was wrong colour combination,” while another user read, “Imagine the horror when his body would have started moving”.

One person even called it the best prank of the year.

The post also drew some serious comments as one person wrote, “Humour in Poverty”. Another user wrote, “Get used to this! With the economy in deep (trouble) we all will be this way.”

While the man will certainly find another place to lie down, we can only hope it is a better one next time.