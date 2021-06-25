Ghost Hunters Capture 'The Shining' Twins on Live at Britain's Most haunted Hotel

Rumour has it that witches and ghosts are not mere stage accessories in Elizabethan plays. While few claim to have seen some, others add to the speculation which at times have some defined outcomes. Yes, we are talking about ghosts and a few of them have rumoured that the ghost has been lurking at some of Britain’s best hotels. A pair of ghost hunters say that they have captured the twins from ‘The Shining’ at one of Britain’s most haunted hotels. Interestingly, the ghostbusting duos are husband and wife Lee and Linzi Steer. And they are on a hunt to find out more about these supernatural beings, by opting to stay at haunted and preferably empty hotels as opposed to swanky ones which offer romantic night outs, Liverpool Echo Reports. The couple has a Facebook page named ‘Ghosts of Britain’, which has more than 1.8 million followers. Both the couple wanted to stay at the Adelphi Hotel, in Liverpool for quite some time. The 402-room behemoth was named the most haunted hotel in the UK and has a history dating back to 1826.

After checking in, the couple detected an eerie presence and heard scratching noises. They instantly got to work investigating the hotel inside and live-streamed the video. One of the viewers noticed twins from the shining which stood behind them.

The pair as part of their paranormal venture, duos have live-streamed their escapades on Facebook and claim that their trips allow people to watch at home on their own time.

Lee said that one of the first things which were weird when they were filming the lift, it just opened for no reason with nobody inside.

Linzi said that she only saw silhouettes of two children in one of the clips and it was when an alert viewer pointed it out to her on social media."To me it looks like two children, it reminded me of the twins from The Shining.” Linzi added.

The couple also said that it wasn’t just in the halls of the hotel where they noticed these ghouls, as the pair also experienced some weird occurrences in their room too.

