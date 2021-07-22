‘Ghost’ in New Home Forces French Family To Sleep Outside

Often you wish to see your dreams are fulfilled but fate has other plans for you. The same thing happened with a couple from France. The couple bought a beautiful house in Replonges commune in eastern France but had to move out soon after they sensed a ‘presence’ of some other invisible character in their new home.

The couple named Patricia and David C moved into their beautiful new home a few days ago with their two children, but could not stay there for long since they were getting disturbed by a ‘ghost’ living inside the house, the couple claimed.

The couple claims that their daughter has witnessed all kinds of strange things around the house, which was built in 2016. According to them, it all started off with the appearance of a black shadow in the walls one day. After that, things got progressively worse. The power would go off by itself, and the TV would turn on without anyone switching it on. The phone was acting up without any reason, and the utensils also started moving and rattling on their own. In no time, the family moved out on the lawn and has been sleeping in a tent since.

After seeing these incidents, the family called in a paranormal investigator, who told them that the soul of a woman has been stuck inside the house since the 19th century and she doesn’t want anyone else to stay there. The couple is now in a fix since they cannot move anywhere else owing to the fact that David is suffering from a disability. According to reports, they received this house under the social assistance program of the French government and its owners are denying any knowledge of any paranormal activity in the house. The family wants to shift to a different house but it will take time. So in the meantime, they have little option but to stay outside and sleep under the open sky.

