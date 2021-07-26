'Ghost' Interrupts Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh T20I Match, Video Spooks Cricket Fans

A spooky incident was captured on camera during the second T20I clash between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh when the bails mysteriously fell off the wickets without the batsman being anywhere near the stumps. The incident occurred during the 18th over of Bangladesh’s innings when Mohammad Saifuddin was on strike. Tendai Chatara, bowling his fifth delivery, got the lucky “breakthrough" when Saifuddin “kicked" the stumps while playing a pull shot. In fact, Saifuddin turned behind to see what had unfolded when he heard the sound of bails being dislodged. But was the Bangladeshi batsman really out hit-wicket?

The umpires went upstairs to investigate the bizarre situation and the footage retrieved was straight out of a paranormal activity show. The replays showed Saifuddin was inches away from the wickets and that wind had toppled the bails. To add to the mystery, the stumps were shifted from their original and upright position.

Spooky much? Twitterati thought so too.

First ever wicket taken by a ghost 😛😂 pic.twitter.com/9vG0BI50S4— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 24, 2021

There he is.. Is ne bails girayi thi left hand se pic.twitter.com/jPTVCbrJ0G— Thoufeeque (@thoufeeque22) July 24, 2021

No he farted 😂— Sankar Mathavan (@BsMathavan) July 24, 2021

Or loose stump— Asif Que (@A51FMQ) July 24, 2021

No. It was reviewed and was given not out— Umar Bajwa (@UmarBaj89504798) July 25, 2021

Happened with SRT once against SL— Ganpat Teli (@gate11_) July 24, 2021

Coming back to the contest, opener Wesley Madhevere top-scored with 73 as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs on Friday to keep alive hopes of winning a three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Harare.

Zimbabwe made 166-6 before bowling Bangladesh out for 143 with one ball remaining, enabling the hosts to avenge an eight-wicket defeat in the first match on Thursday.

It was the first victory for the hosts in six attempts in the all-format tour after a heavy Test loss, three one-day international defeats, and a T20 reverse.

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here