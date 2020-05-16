BUZZ

Ghost of the Mountains: Old Video of Snow Leopard Attacking Camera Goes Viral

Ghost of the Mountains: Old Video of Snow Leopard Attacking Camera Goes Viral

In a video posted on May 14, Kaswan shared a video of a snow leopard.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 1:24 PM IST
Snow leopards, also known as the ghost of the mountains, are rare animals and it is said that you have to be extremely lucky to spot one.

Indian Forest Official Parveen Kaswan frequently shares photos and videos of animals, often rare ones, on Twitter and a glance at his Twitter feed will tell you how passionate he is about wildlife.

In a video posted on May 14, Kaswan shared a video of a snow leopard. "Called as #Ghost of the #mountains, Snow #leopard are illusive #cats. And this one values privacy very strongly. VC Phillipe Matteini," he captioned the video.

In the short clipping, the snow leopard can be seen approaching the camera; given the leopard's appearance, it also seems to be camouflaged with the surroundings till he comes closer to the camera. Clearly not liking the presence of the camera or the fact that it is being filmed, the animal stares right into the lens and then smacking it with its paw.

As revealed in the following tweets, the video is old and from November 2019. It has been taken using a GoPro camera in the Kyrgyz republic. These cameras are installed by the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) for monitoring.

The full video has also been posted here:

This is what people had to say about the video:


