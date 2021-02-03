Ghost Rider? Viral Video of Bike Moving on its Own Have Left Netizens Puzzled

Spooky phenomena are often captured on tape and never fail to create a buzz online. One such video is doing rounds on the internet shows a parked bike moving on its own as if pushed by an invisible hand. The mysterious video has left netizens baffled and loaded with questions.

The 30-second mysterious CCTV footage seems to have captured the moment when a parked bike appears to be moving all by itself and then falling to the ground. In the clip, two bikes can initially be seen parked in front of a house. In just a few moments, however, one of the bikes starts moving forward on its own. After moving around in a circle for a while, the bike simply falls to the ground. No one else seem to be present in the video.

The video was shared by Twitter user Amber Zaidi on February 2. It was captioned in Hindi saying that it was captured on camera otherwise no one would have believed it.

The eerie clip has been viewed more than 18,000 times, retweeted more than 200 times and gathered more than 700 likes. It is worth mentioning that the authenticity of the video could not be verified and many users have dubbed the footage ‘unbelievable’ while others are trying to decode the event.

One user asked, ‘Whose soul entered the bike?’

Ye kiski aatma ghus gyi bike m — VINAY (follow Nationalist) (@VinayPa41279366) February 2, 2021

Another user wrote that she now believes that ghosts do exist.

Ghost exist i also believe — ADITYA JOHRI (@adityajohri1) February 2, 2021

One Twitterati shared a meme of John Cena saying ‘You can’t see me,’

Another user jokingly wrote that ghosts need to pass the driving license test too.

Ghosts need to pass driving license too. — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@unlimitedbanter) February 2, 2021

Not everyone seems to believe that it was rather a supernatural event and deemed it fake.

One person tried to explain the facts behind the event and said the bike moved because it was on neutral gear and because it is on a hill it moved sideways then lost balance. Another stated that the bike's engine may have been running and due to vibrations it could have moved in neutral.

What do you think happened?