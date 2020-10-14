Ghosts, Magic or 'Businessman from Vellore'? Video of 'Driverless' Fiat in TN Leaves Internet Baffled

An autonomous vehicle (AV), connected autonomous vehicle (CAV) or driverless car, are a few of the names given to self-driving cars, that are capable of sensing the environment around them and move accordingly. Many companies including California-based electric carmaker, Tesla are in the process of perfecting their self-driving car technology. A video from Tamil Nadu that shows a car moving without its driver is leaving fellow drivers and passengers on the road baffled.

The video shows a Premier Padmini model made by Fiat cruising along on the road without anyone behind the wheel. The car’s lone passenger, a person wearing a mask in the navigator’s seat can also be seen in the video. The video seems to be filmed by a person driving behind the car, who later shared it on Facebook with an interesting caption. The short video clip of the ‘self-driving’ Fiat car can be seen expertly overtaking other vehicles and changing lanes, apparently without changing lanes.

The video captioned as “How is this possible?” was posted on Facebook. However, few Facebook users tried to decipher the ‘self-driving’ phenomenon by offering various solutions to solve the mystery. Some said the Fiat car passenger is using pedals on both sides, commonly used by driving schools, allowing the instructor to control the vehicle too. The passenger-driver merely extended his right hand to control the steering wheel and drive the car expertly.

Some of the users have identified the man as a resident of Vellore in Tamil Nadu and they have spotted him driving from the passenger seat on several occasions.

Wondering how the car travels so fast with no one appearing to be in the driver’s seat, one user wrote, "Ghosts are real?"

Another identified the man as a ‘famous businessman’ from Vellore who has been driving this way for 30 years.

Even though the gentleman from Vellore may be an experienced driver, it is our prerogative to follow traffic rules, road safety for our safety and of others.