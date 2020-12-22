'Ghungroo' to 'Rangeelo Maro', US Dad Takes Desi Internet By Storm With Bollywood Dance Videos

The love for Indian songs and films surpasses all borders. We have seen a comedian from Africa who recreated a scene from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and have often spotted people dancing to the beats of Bollywood songs.

The new addition to the list of these people is Ricky L Pond who dances to Indian songs along with his children and shares videos with a family of fans on Instagram.

Recently, Ricky posted a video dancing with his son Dallin J Pond to a Malayalam song. Made by Neeraj Madhav, the song is "Pani Paali". Dancing in what looks like their living room, the father-son duo can be seen synchronising their moves throughout the short video.

After seeing this video, a follower asked them how they got into dancing on Bollywood numbers. Responding to the question, Audrey said that people had started sending them the videos for copying the steps so they started doing it. She added, “We don’t know much about the music except that it’s super catchy and easy to groove to.”

Apart from Indian songs, the trip has also performed on Christmas songs and of songs from Africa and Nepal. Audrey’s dad Ricky has more than 31,000 followers on Instagram.