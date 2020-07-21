Giancarlo Esposito Shares a Stunning Fan Art of Gus Fring's Iconic Death Scene in Breaking Bad

Making fan art is a common form of love and appreciation that actors and celebs receive from their fans and followers. Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito has also received a special gift from one of his fans, which he shared on social media.

In a post, Esposito shared a picture of him in the popular character Gus Fring.

The image drawn shows Gus’ face during his death, which is caused by the explosives fired by Hector Salamanca in the episode "Face Off".

In the original scene, after the explosives go off, Gus comes out of the room uninjured and adjusts his tie. However, when the scene shows the complete face, the right side of his face and head are gone completely, leaving just the skull.

"Gus Fring. Incredible work by Jose Manansala! #FanArtFriday #BreakingBad," shared Esposito.

The image perfectly depicts the scene, with Gus adjusting his tie. The fan art has received immense love from social media, with 24 thousand likes from the followers and around two thousand shares.

People also showed their love for Esposito’s acting in the show. A user wrote, "That's phenomenal. An unforgettable episode. I was in shock when I saw it, man. Btw, you're a great actor. I can't believe you'll be in Far cry 6."

Another mentioned, "For a moment I thought Gus is going to survive the blast seeing him adjusting his necktie."

The character Gus Fring appeared in the television series Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul.