Giant 630-feet-deep Sinkhole Housing an Ancient Forest Discovered in China

New discoveries, across the world, often leave the internet amazed. In recent events, a team of Chinese scientists has discovered a giant new sinkhole, which surprisingly has a forest at its bottom. The sinkhole, found in Leye county in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is reported to be 630 feet (192 meters) deep, the Xinhua news agency reported. Notably, the sinkhole was deep enough to just swallow St. Louis’ Gateway Arch. A senior engineer from the Institute of Karst Geology of China Geological Survey, Zhang Yuanhai said that the sinkhole, which is located near Ping’e village under Luoxi township, measures 306 m in length, 150 m in width and 192 m in depth. Its volume exceeds 5 million cubic meters.

A team of speleologists and spelunkers rappelled into the sinkhole on May 6 to discover that there are three cave entrances in the chasm. It also had ancient trees 131 feet (40 m) tall, stretching their branches toward the sunlight that filter through the sinkhole entrance.

The expedition was completed on Friday, after the team members abseiled down and trekked several hours to reach the pit’s bottom. They returned to the ground safely by Friday evening.

A senior engineer at the Shaanxi Geological Investigation Institute, Li Yichao told Xinhua reporters, “Sinkholes are a rare geological phenomenon. To find this many sinkholes together is unprecedented.”

The new discovery mounts the number of sinkholes in Leye county to 30. Further, China Daily reported that the same researchers have previously also discovered dozens of sinkholes in Northwest China’s Shaanxi province along with a cluster of interconnected sinkholes in Guangxi.

Giant sinkholes, also known as Tiankeng (heavenly pit) are dolines, or giant pits, with special geological features. These are found in karst regions formed by repeated cave-ins. Such giant sinkholes are mainly found in China, Mexico and Papua New Guinea.

