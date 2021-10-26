Giant 75 Kg 'Telia Bhola' Fish Caught in Sunderbans River Sells For Rs 49,000 Per Kilo

Fisherman Bikash Barman and several others of his team have been fishing in the rivers of the Sunderbans, in 24 Parganas of West Bengal, for a long time. That is how they chanced upon a giant ‘Telia Bhola’ fish. The fishermen had to pool in all their strength to haul up this gigantic fish caught in their net. As soon as it was caught, they brought the fish to the wholesale market. The price of the fish rose steeply in the market. Almost 7 feet in length, the ‘Telia Bhola’ fish was ultimately sold for Rs 36 lakh. The fish was bought by an organisation called KMP in Kolkata. It was sold at Rs 49,300 per kg. But why did the fish become so expensive? It is said that the fish has some valuable resources in its stomach, which is what makes it so pricey.

These resources can be used to make different types of medicines and other items. Fisherman Barman said he has been in the profession for a long time. He goes to fish for ‘Bhola’ every year, but catching the huge fish was an unprecedented incident. However, fish being sold at exorbitant per kilo rates has not been unheard of in India. Godavari Pulasa is considered the costliest fish in fish varieties. Pulasa is available during the monsoon beginning in the Godavari River.

During this season in Godavari districts, one kilogram of Pulasa fish price hits Rs 5,000 to up to Rs 17,000 based on the demand. During this season Pulasa is available in all fish markets across the Godavari District. All political leaders and film celebrities show interest to buy this Pulasa fish during this season. Some people gift this Pulasa to impress the political leaders to complete their work or to get favors from the government So we can understand the craze of this Pulasa in Godavari districts.

In all, it has been something of a lucky year so far in the fish department. Right before the puja festivities, there was good news for Bengalis, with the arrival of Hilsa from neighbouring Bangladesh. They were set to export about 2,000 tonnes of the silver crop. The first shipment of around 20 tonnes of the Padma-Meghna river variety hit local markets in Kolkata at the start of the festive season.

